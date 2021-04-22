Jordan releases alleged plotters following king’s appeal

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan has released 16 people detained earlier this month over an alleged foreign-backed conspiracy linked to a former crown prince. King Abdullah II had asked that they be released in honor of the holy month of Ramadan. The 16, including tribal leaders and former senior officials, were arrested during a crackdown in which authorities placed Prince Hamzah, the king’s half-brother, under a form of house arrest. The prince denied being part of any plot and accused authorities of trying to silence his criticism of corruption and misrule in the country, which is a close Western ally. Two of those arrested remain in detention.