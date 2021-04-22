J&J vaccine ‘pause’ latest messaging challenge for officials

NEW YORK (AP) — The “pause” of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine last week is just the latest crisis-messaging challenge for officials during the pandemic. Confronted with rare cases of blood clots potentially linked to the shots, U.S. health officials faced a delicate task: how to suspend the shots without setting off alarm. Whether the pause seriously undermines public confidence in the vaccine remains to be seen. But by promptly notifying the public, officials were following a fundamental rule in the crisis playbook: Be transparent.