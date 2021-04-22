Missile from Syria lands in Israel, triggers Israel strike

JERUSALEM (AP) — A Syrian anti-aircraft missile has landed in southern Israel, setting off air raid sirens near the country’s top-secret nuclear reactor. The Israeli military says that in response, it attacked the missile launcher and air-defense systems in neighboring Syria early Thursday. Israeli media later described the Syrian missile as an “errant” projectile, not a deliberate attack deep inside Israel. In recent years, Israel has repeatedly launched air strikes in Syria, including at military targets linked to foes Iran and the Lebanese Hezbollah militia, both allies of Syrian President Bashar Assad. Such strikes routinely draw Syrian anti-aircraft fire. Thursday’s exchange was unusual because the Syrian projectile landed deep inside Israel.