In Romania, ‘modern slaves’ burn noxious trash for a living

VIDRA, Romania (AP) — Members of the Roma community scrape together a living in the trash-strewn slums outside Romania’s capital by setting fire to computers, electrical cables and anything else they can find that contains metal. The head of Romania’s environmental protection agency says pollution from the fires that burn less than 10 miles from Bucharest was so bad that he ordered raids. But the environment chief doesn’t blame the poor people who search for metal and live among the foul reek of burning plastic. He says they are victims of “a kind of slavery” because they have no education or job opportunities, and that living without power, water and roads is “destroying their perspective on life,”