Hit French medical drama director dons scrubs to fight virus

PARIS (AP) — The director of the hit French TV medical drama “Hippocrate,” a former doctor himself, was so moved by the urgency of the coronavirus pandemic that he couldn’t just stand back. So he put his scrubs back on. Dr. Thomas Lilti ended up back working at a French hospital when the filming of his second season was suspended by France’s coronavirus lockdown last year. He says, “as a doctor, I just humbly tried to lend my hands and my knowledge and return to the hospital after not practicing for eight years.” The director said both himself and his TV series was “profoundly affected” by what he saw in real life. The second season of the Canal+ TV series is airing in France this month.