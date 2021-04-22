‘He was guilty.’ Extra juror in favor of Chauvin conviction

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An alternate juror at the trial of Derek Chauvin said she agreed with the jury’s decision to convict him in George Floyd’s death. Lisa Christensen said in an interview aired on “CBS This Morning” that she saw Chauvin as the leader of officers at the scene and that he brushed off warnings by bystanders that Floyd was in danger. Christensen said she didn’t know if she would have voted to convict Chauvin on all three counts, but she felt he was guilty. She was one of two alternates who sat through three weeks of testimony but was dismissed before deliberations.