Gunmen kill two Guard members in Iran’s Kurdish area

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Unknown gunmen suspected of terrorism have killed two members of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard. The Thursday report by the official IRNA news agency says the Guard members also killed two gunmen and wounded several of their accomplices in the Wednesday night shootout near a Kurdish town near the border with Iraq. The report said other several other members of the terrorist group fled the clash. IRNA identified the fallen Guard members as Osman Jahani and Nasser Amini. Iran’s Kurdish area has seen occasional fighting between Iranian forces and Kurdish separatists, as well as militants linked to the extremist Islamic State group.