Fire kills 13 COVID-19 patients in hospital in western India

NEW DELHI (AP) — An official says a fire in the intensive care unit of a hospital in western India has killed 13 COVID-19 patients. The CEO of the hospital on the outskirts of Mumbai said the fire has been extinguished and some patients requiring oxygen were moved to nearby hospitals. Dilip Shah said there are 90 patients in the hospital. On Wednesday, 24 COVID-19 patients on ventilators died at another hospital in Maharashtra state when their oxygen supply was interrupted by a leak in a supply line.