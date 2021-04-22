Dutch coronavirus infections rise ahead of lockdown easing

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch public health institute says that 9,648 new coronavirus infections were recorded over the past 24 hours, in the highest daily increase since January. The national care authority also says that more than one third of hospitals no longer have the capacity to carry out planned critical care and nearly all hospitals are delaying less urgent medical procedures. The announcements Thursday come less than a week before a planned relaxation in the country’s tough lockdown.