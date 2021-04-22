Drop in vaccine demand has some places turning down doses

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Demand for the coronavirus vaccine has fallen off in some places around the United States to the point where some counties are turning down new shipments of doses. More than half of all U.S. adults have received at least one vaccine dose. But administering the shots remains a challenge. In Iowa, nearly half of its counties have declined new shipments of doses. About three-quarters of Kansas counties have turned down new shipments of the coronavirus vaccine at least once over the past month. And the state of Louisiana turned down new shipments this past week. Said one pharmacist: “I would like to have some on hand, but I don’t want them to go out of date because they’re just sitting there.”