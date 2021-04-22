Death toll from suicide car bombing rises to 5 in Pakistan

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Police say an attack at a luxury hotel in Pakistan has been confirmed as a suicide car bombing, and the death toll has risen to five. In a statement Thursday, the counter-terrorism department says five people were killed and about a dozen wounded in the attack a day earlier in the parking lot of the Serena hotel. Pakistani Taliban have claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing, in the southwestern city of Quetta. Prime Minister Imran Khan described the bombing as “a cowardly terrorist attack.” In a tweet, Khan said his nation had “made great sacrifices in defeating terrorism & we will not to allow this scourge to rise again.”