AP PHOTOS: Dubai-bred baby sharks released into Persian Gulf

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A team of conservationists at Dubai’s luxury Atlantis Hotel are releasing baby sharks bred in the aquarium into the open sea. As part of an effort to contribute to the conservation of native marine species in the Persian Gulf, the specialists breed and set free honeycomb stingray and brown Arabian carpet sharks. Thursday was the first time that this group of baby sharks had ever encountered the wild. The creatures are harmless to humans, preferring a diet of snake eels, shrimps, crabs and squid.