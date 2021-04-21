Skip to Content

Utah governor defends support for NBA minority scholarship

8:48 am AP - National News

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah’s governor has defended his position to support a minority scholarship program sponsored by the Utah Jazz despite criticism from some who have called the program racist. FOX13 reported Monday that Republican Gov. Spencer Cox on a radio show last week was asked about an initiative started under Jazz owner Ryan Smith for the team to offer a four-year scholarship to an underrepresented or minority student for each of the team’s wins this season. Cox told a caller that he did not think the program was racist and later reinforced his comments on Twitter. He was supported by retired NBA legend Dwyane Wade.

Associated Press

