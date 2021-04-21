US ends oil, gas lease sales from public land through June

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The U.S. Interior Department is cancelling oil and gas lease sales from public lands through June amid an ongoing review of how the program contributes to climate change. President Joe Biden on Jan. 27 ordered Interior officials to review if the sales of public energy reserves unfairly benefits companies at the expense of taxpayers and the impact on climate change. Wednesday’s action does not affect existing leases, and the agency has continued to issue new drilling permits. Lease sales were scheduled in at least two states — Nevada and Colorado. Republican lawmakers have said cancelling lease sales will harm the economies of Western states