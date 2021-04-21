Suspect linked to 2016 Nice attack arrested in Italy

ROME (AP) — Italian media say a 28-year-old Albanian wanted in connection with a 2016 truck attack in the French city of Nice that killed 86 people has been arrested in southern Italy. News agency LaPresse says police arrested the suspect, identified as Endri Elenzi, on Wednesday. He was detained in Sparanise about 40 kilometers (25 miles) north of Naples. Lapresse says Elenzi was wanted on a European arrest warrant issued by France for allegedly having provided arms to the attacker, Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel. Bouhlel was killed by police after plowing a truck down Nice’s Promenade des Anglais and into a crowd assembled for a Bastille Day fireworks display.