US-backed Afghan peace meeting postponed, as Taliban balk

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An upcoming international peace conference that was meant to move Afghanistan’s warring sides to a power-sharing deal and ensure an orderly U.S. exit from the country has been postponed. The conference sponsors cited lack of prospects for meaningful progress and said no new date has been set. Wednesday’s decision came several days after Taliban insurgents dismissed the U.S.-promoted conference in Istanbul as a political spectacle serving U.S. interests. Just hours before the announcement of the postponement, a suicide bomber attacked a convoy of Afghan security personnel, wounding seven people in the capital of Kabul.