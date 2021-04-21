Sheriff: Man fatally shot while search warrant executed

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — At least one law enforcement officer with a North Carolina sheriff’s department shot and killed a man while the department was executing a search warrant. The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that the shooting happened Wednesday morning in Elizabeth City in the eastern part of the state. The races of the officers and man shot aren’t clear. A TV station reports that neighbors heard multiple shots fired. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting.