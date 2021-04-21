Seoul court rejects sexual slavery claim against Tokyo

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean court has rejected a claim by victims of Japanese wartime sexual slavery and their relatives who sought compensation from Japan’s government. The Seoul court based its decision on diplomatic considerations and principles of international law that grant governments immunity from the jurisdiction of foreign courts. Tokyo insists all wartime compensation issues were settled under a 1965 treaty. Activists say the court ignored their struggle to restore the survivors’ honor and dignity and the plaintiffs will appeal. The ruling came as the Asian U.S. allies struggle to repair their relations that sank in recent years over history, trade, and military issues.