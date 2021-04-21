San Antonio police fatally shoot suspect in backyard slaying

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP) — Authorities say police in San Antonio fatally shot a man who had earlier killed a man who was working in a shed outside his home. The shootings happened Tuesday night. Police Chief William McManus says a man was working in his backyard when another man showed up and shot him to death. The chief says the victim’s wife opened fire on the shooter, but it wasn’t clear whether he was struck. McManus says the man then opened fire on officers who responded. Police returned fire, killing him. The police chief says they don’t yet have a motive for the shooting of the homeowner.