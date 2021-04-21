Putin, in annual address, lauds Russia’s vaccine work

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is delivering his annual address to the nation amid a sweeping Kremlin crackdown on opposition protests and soaring tensions with the West. Putin began his state-of-the-nation speech on Wednesday by hailing the nation’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. He said the quick development of three coronavirus vaccines underline Russia’s technological and industrial potential. Putin proposed new incentives to help the economy overcome the blow from the pandemic and new social payments to the population. Meanwhile, allies of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny have called for nationwide protests across Russia on Wednesday to support him.