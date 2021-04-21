Publisher pauses release of new Philip Roth biography

NEW YORK (AP) — The publisher of a new, bestselling biography about Philip Roth has temporarily halted the book’s shipping and promotion as author Blake Bailey faces multiple allegations of sexual harassment and abuse. Bailey denies any wrongdoing. He has already been dropped by his literary agency, the Story Factory. Bailey was a middle school teacher in New Orleans in the 1990s, and numerous former students have spoken out recently, alleging inappropriate and manipulative behavior at the time and saying that he later pursued sexual relationships. Bailey’s book, released in early April, was among the most anticipated literary biographies in recent years.