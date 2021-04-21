New Zealand says Five Eyes security alliance remains strong

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand says it continues to have a close and productive relationship with the U.S. and other security allies, despite resisting speaking out in unison with them against China on certain human rights issues. New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta discussed her reluctance to expand the role of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance to include stances on human rights. The alliance between New Zealand and the U.S., the U.K, Australia and Canada dates to World War II. Some observers have speculated the differing approaches have exposed cracks in the alliance and that New Zealand is not being tough enough with China.