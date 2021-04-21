Myanmar refugee crisis brewing as turmoil hits economy

BANGKOK (AP) — Aid workers and activists are warning Myanmar’s political upheavals could cause a regional refugee crisis as the strife following a February coup displaces growing numbers of people who have lost their livelihoods. Tom Andrews, the United Nations special rapporteur for Myanmar, says violence has left nearly 250,000 people displaced. As Myanmar’s neighbors prepare for a summit this week to discuss the coup, he and other rights advocates are warning that the situation could spiral out of control. A mass civil disobedience movement and efforts by security forces to crush it have left many out of work. Internet disruptions by authorities are wrecking the means many rely on to make a living.