Japan prepares for 3rd virus emergency in Tokyo, Osaka areas

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s government is preparing to announce a third state of emergency in Tokyo and the western metropolitan area around Osaka following requests from local leaders who say current measures are failing to curb a rapid rise in coronavirus infections. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and key ministers met late Wednesday to discuss details before deciding on a state of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka and neighboring Kyoto and Hyogo expected later this week. Nationwide, Japan has recorded more than 540,000 cases including more than 9,700 deaths.