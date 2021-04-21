In war-torn Syria, Assad makes bid for 4th presidential term

BEIRUT (AP) — President Bashar Assad has formally announced he will run for reelection in war-torn Syria, and was expected to win a fourth seven-year term in the largely symbolic May 26 vote. The announcement came Wednesday. The elections would be the second held during the course of the country’s 10-year conflict and the second following a constitutional change that allows for multiple candidates to run for the top job. But Assad, who has been in office for over 21 years, is unlikely to face any serious competition. In the last elections in 2014, he faced two contenders and won by a landslide, securing nearly 90% of the vote.