Greta Thunberg docuseries amplifies her climate change fight

NEW YORK (AP) — Greta Thunberg took a gap year from high school in 2019 to help spread awareness about climate change, and that journey is documented in her new series “Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World.” The three-episode docuseries, a PBS and BBC Studios co-production, follows the rock star activist as she visits people and places that have been distinctly affected by the heating of the earth. “If you want yourself and your children and grandchildren to be able to live in in a prosperous world and in a world where they can enjoy…then you should care,” says Thunberg.