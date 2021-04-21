Germany vows to boost cycling as part of climate effort

BERLIN (AP) — The German government has agreed a new national cycling strategy to boost bike use and safety by 2030, and cut down carbon emissions from driving. Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer said Wednesday the plan would “make Germany a bicycle country.” It aims to increase the average number of bike journeys each German makes by half — from 120 a year at present to 180 in ten years time. The government wants to expand the number of “cycling highways” in the country, create more dedicated bike lanes and cut the number of cyclists killed on German roads by 40% in the coming decade. Officials say the plan would result in greenhouse gas emissions savings equivalent to 3-4 million tons of carbon dioxide.