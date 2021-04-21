Germany: Deliberations underway for early Afghan withdrawal

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s Defense Ministry says discussions are underway among military planners with the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission in Kabul for a possible withdrawal of international troops from Afghanistan as early as July 4. If agreed, the date would move up by more than two months the timeline to bring international troops home. Defense Ministry spokesman David Helmbold says: “The Resolute Support headquarters in Kabul are currently considering whether to shorten the withdrawal period. The 4th of July is now being considered as a pullout date. The ministry informed the (German parliament’s) defense committee about this today.”