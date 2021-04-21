German woman convicted over her time with IS in Syria

BERLIN (AP) — A German woman accused of joining the Islamic State group in Syria after traveling there with her young daughter has been convicted of participating in a terrorist organization and other offenses. The state court in Duesseldorf sentenced the 35-year-old Wednesday to four years and three months in prison. The court said that she moved to Syria in February 2015 with her daughter, then aged 3, and joined IS, marrying a high-ranking member of the extremist group and living in several apartments whose inhabitants had been driven out by IS. It said she had a Yazidi woman who was kept by another woman as a slave work for her when the latter visited.