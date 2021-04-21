Europe lines up more shots, hoping to beat back virus surge

BERLIN (AP) — The European Union has ramped up its COVID-19 vaccination efforts amid doggedly high infection rates. The EU still lags far behind Britain and the United States. Only about 1 in 5 of of the bloc’s 450 million inhabitants have received their first shot — approximately half the U.S. share. But European officials say they have turned the corner. The distribution of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine this week after European regulators deemed it safe is adding to the momentum.