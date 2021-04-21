EU proposes rules for high-risk artificial intelligence uses

LONDON (AP) — European Union officials have unveiled proposals for reining in high-risk uses of artificial intelligence such as live facial scanning that could threaten people’s safety or rights. The draft regulations from the EU’s executive commission made public on Wednesday include rules on the use of the expanding technology in activities such as choosing school, job or loan applicants. They also would ban artificial intelligence in a few situations, such as “social scoring” and systems used to manipulate human behavior. The proposals are the 27-nation bloc’s latest move to maintain its role as the standard-bearer for technology regulation. EU officials say they want to balance the need to protect data privacy against the need to encourage innovation.