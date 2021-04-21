Bus driver out of job after racist remark to student

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A white Louisiana school bus driver who made a racist remark to a Black student about the murder of George Floyd is out of a job after the child’s mother complained to school officials. WWL-TV reports that an 11-year-old boy had a face mask below his nose and told a driver he was out of breath after running to catch a middle school bus in metro New Orleans this month. The driver allegedly replied with a racist statement about Floyd’s killing. The superintendent in St. Bernard Parish says the remark was offensive, and the driver no longer works there.