Biden faces calls on pledge to recognize Armenian genocide

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is facing calls to recognize the Armenian genocide of more than a century ago, something that he pledged to do as a candidate but that could further complicate an already tense relationship with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan. More than 100 House members on Wednesday signed a letter to Biden calling on him to become the first U.S. president to formally recognize the World War I-era systematic killing and deportation of hundreds of thousands of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire from modern-day Turkey. The letter comes days before Saturday’s annual Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day commemoration. Turkey’s foreign minister warned this week that recognition of the genocide would “harm” U.S-Turkey ties.