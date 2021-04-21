As extreme weather increases, climate misinformation adapts

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — As the impact of climate change becomes more apparent, misinformation about it is shifting to focus more and more on extreme weather. The storm that walloped Texas in February and last year’s wildfires in California both led to a wave of false claims seeking to link the events to energy regulation or politics. Climate scientists and misinformation researchers say those claims show how climate misinformation is shifting from denialism to a more subtle attack on the link between extreme weather and a changing climate. The change is occurring as droughts, severe storms and wildfires bring the reality of climate change home to many Americans.