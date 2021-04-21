Activists hope Chauvin convictions are start to real change

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Activists, members of George Floyd’s family and some public officials say the guilty verdicts against Derek Chauvin are just a start, and they will continue to push for systemic change in policing in Minneapolis and beyond. But transformation looks different to different people, with some supporting efforts to “defund” police departments, while others call for less dramatic change. Some, who cite a need for more police officers amid rising crime, are calling for a more nuanced approach. Meanwhile, Democrats at the Minnesota Legislature say Republicans won’t take reforms far enough.