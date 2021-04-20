Watchdog: Media freedom has deteriorated during pandemic

PARIS (AP) — Reporters Without Borders says there has been a “dramatic deterioration” of press freedom since the pandemic tore across the world. Its new World Press Freedom Index evaluated the media in 180 countries and painted a stark picture. The group says in its annual report that 73% of nations have serious issues with media freedom. It says countries have used the pandemic “as grounds to block journalists’ access to information, sources and reporting in the field.” The media watchdog says it is particularly true for governments in Asia, the Mideast and Europe.