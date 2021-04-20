Videos: Police take bike, cuff Black youth, sparking anger

PERTH AMBOY, N.J. (AP) — A roughly one-minute video clip showing New Jersey police officers handcuffing a young Black person and confiscating his and others’ bicycles drew angry comments about policing online on Tuesday. But a second video clip filmed by the same person shows a widely different scene with the group at times weaving in and out of traffic on their bikes and seeking to evade police cars. The Perth Amboy police have not responded to requests for information on Tuesday. It’s unclear whether the handcuffed person was formally arrested and charged. A request for an interview was sent to the person who filmed the video footage.