UN seeks $29M for St. Vincent amid new volcanic threats

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The United Nations says it is seeking $29.2 million to help St. Vincent recover from ongoing volcanic eruptions that have destroyed homes and crops, contaminated water supplies and displaced up to 20% of people in the eastern Caribbean island. The U.N. resident coordinator for Barbados and the eastern Caribbean said Tuesday the situation is “apocalyptic.” St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said officials are still quantifying the damage, but that rebuilding will run “in the hundreds of millions of dollars,” on top of “massive” humanitarian relief needs.