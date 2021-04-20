Restaurants, delivery apps still at odds as demand grows

Diners got used to delivery during the pandemic, and the habit may stick long after dining rooms reopen. But restaurants and delivery companies remain uneasy partners, haggling over fees and struggling to make the service profitable for themselves and each other. Companies like DoorDash and UberEats helped many restaurants stay in business during lockdowns throughout the pandemic. But it also came at a price. The companies could charge commission fees of 30% or more per order, hurting restaurants’ already meager profits. Some restaurants, fed up with the fees, have since started their own delivery or dropped off the platforms altogether. Delivery companies are trying to keep them in the fold with lower-priced services and relief funds. But they’re not making money either.