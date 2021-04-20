Skip to Content

Police: 1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at NY grocery store

10:19 am AP - National News

WEST HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Nassau County police say one person was killed and two people were injured in a shooting a Long Island grocery store. Police said at a Tuesday afternoon press conference near the scene that the person killed was an employee. The shooting happened inside a manager’s office, upstairs from the shopping floor. Police named a person of interest who had been employed at the store. It was unclear whether the person was still employed. No one was in custody in connection with the shooting.

Associated Press

