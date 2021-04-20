Pakistani Parliament debates whether to expel French envoy

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A lawmaker from Pakistan’s ruling party has kicked off a debate in Parliament on whether the French ambassador should be expelled over the publication of controversial cartoons depicting Islam’s Prophet Muhammad. The resolution Tuesday from Amjad Ali, a lawmaker from Tehreek-e-Insaf, was seen as a test of whether the government gives in to threats from radical Islamists. It came hours after the country’s interior minister announced success in his talks with an outlawed hard-line Islamist group Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan. It also comes after 10 people, including four police officers, were killed in anti-France protests that erupted April 12 after the arrest of Saad Rizvi, the leader of the Tehreek-e-Labaik.