Montana blocks bill to ban gender affirming surgery in youth

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Montana Senate has voted to indefinitely postpone a bill that would have banned gender affirming surgery for transgender minors, effectively killing the proposal. The measure had faced significant opposition from medical experts, transgender people and human rights advocates. They testified that gender affirming surgery is rarely undertaken by minors, but said medical decisions should be left up to children and their parents. The Senate voted 27-22 on Tuesday to indefinitely postpone the bill following a motion made by Democratic Sen. Bryce Bennett of Missoula. Bennett was the first openly gay man elected to the Montana Legislature.