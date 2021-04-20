Latino groups want DOJ probe of shooting by Chicago police

CHICAGO (AP) — Latino lawyers and community leaders will ask the Department of Justice to investigate the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy by a Chicago police officer. The group on Tuesday also will call on Mayor Lori Lightfoot to accelerate court-supervised changes to policing in Chicago, end foot pursuits by officers, and to invest federal COVID relief dollars to help young people in the neighborhood where Adam Toledo lived and died. Officer Eric Stillman was responding to a call of shots fired around 3 a.m. on March 29 when he chased Adam into a dark alley. Bodycam video released last week shows the youth appearing to drop a handgun and begin raising his hands less than a second before Stillman fires his gun and kills him.