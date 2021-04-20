Jim Steinman, hitmaker for Meat Loaf and Celine Dion, dies

NEW YORK (AP) — Jim Steinman, the Grammy-winning composer who wrote Meat Loaf’s best-selling “Bat Out Of Hell” debut album as well as hits for Celine Dion, Air Supply and Bonnie Tyler, has died. He was 73. His brother Bill Steinman tells The Associated Press that Steinman died Monday in Connecticut from kidney failure and was ill for some time. He said Jim Steinman was born on Nov. 1, 1947, in New York City. He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2012 and won album of the year at the 1997 Grammy Awards for producing songs on Celine Dion’s “Falling Into You.”