EXPLAINER: What are charges against Chauvin in Floyd death?

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The 12 jurors who have reached a verdict on charges against Derek Chauvin had three counts to consider as they weighed whether he was responsible for the death of George Floyd. Chauvin is charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s May 25 death. The case was expected to come down to two key questions: did Chauvin cause Floyd’s death and were his actions reasonable? Each charge requires a different element of proof as to Chauvin’s state of mind. The jury reached a verdict, which was being announced Tuesday afternoon.