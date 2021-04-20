Despite growing chorus, DOJ is limited in police probes

CHICAGO (AP) — Calls have grown for federal investigations into police killings across the nation since President Joe Biden took office and said he believes racial disparities in policing must change. But the U.S. Justice Department is still bound by the same laws that present a high bar for bringing federal charges. And that may leave victims’ families disappointed. Yet, the department is shifting its priorities to focus more on civil rights issues, criminal justice overhauls and policing policies. Attorney General Merrick Garland has declared there isn’t yet equal justice under the law.