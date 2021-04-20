Cape Town wildfire: About 90% of blaze now contained

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Fire crews are working for a third day to extinguish a wildfire on the slopes of Cape Town’s Table Mountain. The Table Mountain National Park authority says about 90% of the fire has now been contained but only after firefighters worked through the night. Fire-fighting helicopters were dropping water on areas where the fire still smoldered and smoked on the rocky peaks of the mountain and South African army choppers had joined the operation to support the fire department. The fire started early Sunday and swept down and across the slopes of Table Mountain, burning some buildings and forcing people to be evacuated from their homes.