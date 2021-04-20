Black Pumas, Machine Gun Kelly to perform at NFL draft

CLEVELAND (AP) — Grammy Award nominated rock & soul duo Black Pumas and Cleveland’s own Machine Gun Kelly will perform at next week’s NFL draft. The league announced its musical acts for the second and third days of the draft, which is back on the road after being all virtual last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A massive stage has been constructed near FirstEnergy Stadium and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to host the three-day event from April 29 to May 1. Black Pumas will perform after the third round is completed on April 30. Machine Gun Kelly will close the festivities the following day.