Many global stocks lower after Wall St. decline

BEIJING (AP) — Major global stock markets are mostly lower after Wall Street pulled back from record highs. London and Frankfurt opened lower, while Tokyo and Shanghai also declined. Hong Kong and Seoul advanced. Wall Street futures were higher a day after a decline for tech stocks pulled U.S. markets lower. Investors are looking ahead to U.S. earnings reports. Optimism has been boosted by higher profits, U.S. hiring and consumer confidence. Still, traders are uneasy about a rise in inflation and interest rates and renewed coronavirus infections that prompted some governments to reimpose anti-disease controls.