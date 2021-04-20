Also roaring back from pandemic: earth-warming emissions

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Global carbon dioxide emissions related to energy use are being forecast to rise significantly this year, driven by a resurgence in the use of coal to generate electricity. The International Energy Agency said Tuesday that worldwide energy-related carbon dioxide emissions are on track to surge by 1.5 billion metric tons this year, following last year’s decline due to the coronavirus pandemic. The IEA says it would be the second-largest annual increase in emissions since 2010, which followed the global financial crisis of 2008-2009. The group says demand for coal is the main driver of the emissions increase.